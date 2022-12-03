Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$59.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$53.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.80. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$55.35 and a 52-week high of C$83.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$81.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$66.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$75.42.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

