Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.627 per share by the bank on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 45.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to earn $5.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Shares of CM stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97.

CM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. TD Securities lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,087,000 after buying an additional 495,127 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 75.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 941,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,689,000 after buying an additional 404,220 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at $73,764,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 95.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 407,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after buying an additional 198,388 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,532,000 after buying an additional 18,653 shares during the period. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

