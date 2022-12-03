Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.627 per share by the bank on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 45.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to earn $5.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

CM opened at $44.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $66.24.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CM shares. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. CIBC cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CM. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth $73,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,087,000 after purchasing an additional 495,127 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 75.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 941,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,689,000 after purchasing an additional 404,220 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 95.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 407,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 198,388 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $14,810,000. Institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

