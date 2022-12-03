Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Arrow Exploration (OTCMKTS:CSTPF) Price Target to GBX 39

Arrow Exploration (OTCMKTS:CSTPF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 37 ($0.44) to GBX 39 ($0.47) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Arrow Exploration Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CSTPF opened at 0.24 on Tuesday. Arrow Exploration has a 12 month low of 0.01 and a 12 month high of 0.25.
About Arrow Exploration
