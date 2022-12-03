Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Arrow Exploration (OTCMKTS:CSTPF) Price Target to GBX 39

Arrow Exploration (OTCMKTS:CSTPF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 37 ($0.44) to GBX 39 ($0.47) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Arrow Exploration Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSTPF opened at 0.24 on Tuesday. Arrow Exploration has a 12 month low of 0.01 and a 12 month high of 0.25.

About Arrow Exploration

Featured Articles

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it holds interests in six oil blocks in Colombia that covers an area of approximately 227,005 net acres; and oil and natural gas leases in seven areas in Canada covering an area of approximately 254,003 net acres.

