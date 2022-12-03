Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) Stake Boosted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $76,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5,503.3% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SYLD opened at $63.39 on Friday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.79.

