Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

CPZ stock traded down 0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching 16.37. The company had a trading volume of 32,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,490. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of 16.60. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 14.42 and a twelve month high of 21.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 438,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 38.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 95,970 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 23.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

