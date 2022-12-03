Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:CCD traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,833. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $32.41.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
