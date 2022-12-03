Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CCD traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,833. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $32.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2,243.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.