CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives C$34.85 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAEGet Rating) (NYSE:CAE) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.85.

Several brokerages have commented on CAE. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of CAE opened at C$28.18 on Friday. CAE has a one year low of C$20.90 and a one year high of C$35.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.97. The stock has a market cap of C$8.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

