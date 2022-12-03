Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Insider Acquires A$11,840.79 in Stock

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM – Get Rating) insider Karl Siegling bought 12,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.94 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,840.79 ($7,893.86).
Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 28th, Karl Siegling purchased 5,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.94 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,695.00 ($3,130.00).
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Karl Siegling acquired 7,390 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.94 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,939.21 ($4,626.14).
- On Monday, November 21st, Karl Siegling bought 10,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.94 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$9,390.00 ($6,260.00).
- On Thursday, November 17th, Karl Siegling purchased 44,455 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.94 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,787.70 ($27,858.47).
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Karl Siegling acquired 20,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.94 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$18,780.00 ($12,520.00).
The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.
Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.
