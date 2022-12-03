Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Cable One were worth $35,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Cable One by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cable One by 175.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,420.00.

Insider Activity

Cable One Price Performance

In related news, Director Brad D. Brian bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $951.11 per share, with a total value of $47,555.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Brad D. Brian bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $951.11 per share, with a total value of $47,555.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $47,555.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $714.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,573,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,083,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,537,276. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CABO opened at $735.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.79. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,864.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $771.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,088.02.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.61 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $424.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. Cable One had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 20.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 61.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

About Cable One

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

See Also

