BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Shares Sold by Linden Advisors LP

Linden Advisors LP decreased its holdings in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Linden Advisors LP owned approximately 2.41% of BYTE Acquisition worth $9,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 70.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $977,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,466,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 12.7% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 19,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 4,530.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BYTE Acquisition alerts:

BYTE Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BYTS opened at $10.04 on Friday. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

About BYTE Acquisition

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BYTE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYTE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.