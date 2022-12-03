Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Holdings Lifted by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,249,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,084 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $29,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 84.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 108,060 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 112.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 10,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Byline Bancorp to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Byline Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Byline Bancorp to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Byline Bancorp to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE BY opened at $22.66 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Featured Articles

