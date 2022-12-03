Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Short Interest Down 13.9% in November

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,080,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the October 31st total of 22,160,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BFLY. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Butterfly Network

In other Butterfly Network news, insider Darius Shahida sold 20,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $110,563.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,793.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,408 shares of company stock worth $142,539. Corporate insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFLY. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

BFLY traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.45. 1,434,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,325. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73. The company has a market cap of $691.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.70. Butterfly Network has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $8.72.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 37.78% and a negative net margin of 204.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Butterfly Network will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

