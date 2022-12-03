Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Major Shareholder Sells $2,077,164.30 in Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 92,938 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $2,077,164.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,442,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,243,763.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 18,190 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $327,783.80.

On Thursday, November 10th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 41,500 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $741,605.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 25,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $441,750.00.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $377.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.87. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $100.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at about $462,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 50.0% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter valued at about $657,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

See Also

