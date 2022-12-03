Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CFO Vojin Todorovic Sells 32,076 Shares of Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 32,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $749,616.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,487.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vojin Todorovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Vojin Todorovic sold 5,826 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $145,824.78.

On Friday, October 21st, Vojin Todorovic sold 19,495 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $293,594.70.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

BBW opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $377.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $25.67.

Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $100.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,670,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after buying an additional 384,649 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 257.1% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 502,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 361,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 215.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 108,128 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 85.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 103,658 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 94,957 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

