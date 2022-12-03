BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.93-$9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.45 billion-$7.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.31 billion. BRP also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.65-12.00 EPS.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Desjardins upped their price objective on BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.78.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $78.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.26. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $88.53.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.26. BRP had a negative return on equity of 2,046.73% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in BRP in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in BRP in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BRP by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BRP by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

