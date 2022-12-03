Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 274.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,282 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 407.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 259.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.4% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.88.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 1.0 %

BRO opened at $59.52 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.81%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

