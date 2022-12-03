Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Stock Holdings Increased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.8% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $44.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.84. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $53.64.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.