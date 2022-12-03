Brokerages Set UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) PT at $19.69

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.69.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBS. StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,386 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 649,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 208,153 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 17.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

