Brokerages Set Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) PT at $40.43

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.43.

GIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average is $29.73.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 20.30%.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth $31,558,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 220,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 47,039 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 49,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 74,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 34,313 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

