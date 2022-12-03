Brokerages Set Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Target Price at $57.97

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.97.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Down 1.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 28.6% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

