Brokerages Set BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target at $28.43

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BJRI. Stephens began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Christopher P. Pinsak sold 3,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $102,527.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,147.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,777,000 after buying an additional 202,372 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,880,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,127,000 after buying an additional 94,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after buying an additional 62,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 12.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after buying an additional 119,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,902,000 after buying an additional 58,723 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.