Brokerages Set Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Target Price at $36.03

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $66.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

ALLY opened at $26.12 on Friday. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

