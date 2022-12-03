Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 978.57 ($11.71).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($11.48) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($9.93) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($11.19) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic Stock Performance

LON:BVIC opened at GBX 821.50 ($9.83) on Friday. Britvic has a 1 year low of GBX 697.50 ($8.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 960 ($11.48). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 749.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 794.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,579.81.

Britvic Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.20 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Britvic’s previous dividend of $7.80. Britvic’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 5,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.33), for a total value of £39,569.40 ($47,337.48). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 60 shares of company stock valued at $45,440.

Britvic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.