British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 4,000 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 4,000 ($47.85) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($57.42) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,400 ($52.64) to GBX 4,500 ($53.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($45.46) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.44) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,018 ($48.07).

LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,408 ($40.77) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,329.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,409.63. The company has a market cap of £76.41 billion and a PE ratio of 1,450.21. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,541.50 ($30.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,645 ($43.61).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

