Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brenntag from €96.00 ($98.97) to €98.00 ($101.03) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut Brenntag from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.00.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Price Performance

Shares of BNTGY opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.