Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the October 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BREZ remained flat at $10.39 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,765. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32.

Institutional Trading of Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BREZ. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,838 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,054,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,717,000. 56.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry in North America.

