BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.34-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $255.00 million-$257.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.25 million. BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.16-$1.17 EPS.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX opened at $29.02 on Friday. BOX has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.82 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley raised BOX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BOX in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on BOX in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $365,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,329,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,347,204.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,720. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Stories

