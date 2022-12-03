Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Lifted by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 461.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 31.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,424.85.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,085.44 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,841.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1,916.87. The firm has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $37.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at $11,638,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

