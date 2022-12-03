Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Short Interest Down 26.0% in November

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the October 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bonso Electronics International Stock Up 1.8 %

Bonso Electronics International stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,615. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bonso Electronics International has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31.

About Bonso Electronics International

Bonso Electronics International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. It operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

