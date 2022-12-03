Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Down 27.9% in November

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,300 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the October 31st total of 294,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Bolloré Price Performance

Shares of BOIVF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.69. The stock had a trading volume of 67,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,806. Bolloré has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bolloré to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Bolloré Company Profile

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Asia, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

