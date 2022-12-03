Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.67.

BCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 9.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Boise Cascade by 5.0% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Towle & Co increased its position in Boise Cascade by 2.1% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 9,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Boise Cascade by 1.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

BCC stock opened at $73.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.10. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 53.89%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.62%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

