Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,100 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the October 31st total of 354,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLFY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 46,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,039. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $15.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Foundry Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 224.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

BLFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Blue Foundry Bancorp in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

