Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Short Interest Update

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the October 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Blue Dolphin Energy Stock Performance
BDCO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 million, a P/E ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.62. Blue Dolphin Energy has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43.
Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile
