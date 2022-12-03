Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Short Interest Update

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the October 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy Stock Performance

BDCO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 million, a P/E ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.62. Blue Dolphin Energy has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations; and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility.

