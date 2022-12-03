Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the October 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition by 227.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 11,731 shares in the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Mountain Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Black Mountain Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Black Mountain Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:BMAC remained flat at $10.12 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. Black Mountain Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

About Black Mountain Acquisition

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Stories

