BitTorrent-New Hits 1-Day Volume of $21.09 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $666.15 million and approximately $21.09 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009779 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00025190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005983 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005105 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005189 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000708 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,962,000,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 947,962,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000071 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $21,141,408.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

