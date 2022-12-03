BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 2nd. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $668.86 million and $21.03 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00025145 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005065 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005166 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000709 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,962,000,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 947,962,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.0000007 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $19,267,101.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

