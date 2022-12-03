Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Reaches $14.85 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $14.85 or 0.00087213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $260.05 million and $1.62 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00270782 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00062885 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002909 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.