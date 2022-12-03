Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Short Interest Update

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 4,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Digital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTBT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bit Digital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 923,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 20,524 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 465.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,709,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,376 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Bit Digital by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 196,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 78,507 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bit Digital by 4,285.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 42,468 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bit Digital by 192.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital Trading Up 0.8 %

BTBT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 489,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,785. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. Bit Digital has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $9.08.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital ( NASDAQ:BTBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 34.98% and a negative net margin of 147.78%. The business had revenue of $6.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bit Digital will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

