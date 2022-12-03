Binance USD 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.56 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Binance USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005896 BTC on exchanges. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion and $4.56 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,070.02 or 0.06306722 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.05 or 0.00501497 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,173.02 or 0.30503449 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD’s launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 22,152,178,551 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance USD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/busd. The official message board for Binance USD is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD.As of September 12, 2019, BUSD has been available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX, and on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB, XRP and more to come.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

