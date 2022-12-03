Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIG. StockNews.com began coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $17.75.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots Stock Performance

NYSE BIG opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $526.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $50.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Big Lots by 2,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Big Lots by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Big Lots by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after buying an additional 168,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Big Lots by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

Big Lots Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.