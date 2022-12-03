Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Insider Beth Moskowitz Sells 2,000 Shares

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $28,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,208 shares in the company, valued at $283,922.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Beth Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Beth Moskowitz sold 6,981 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $90,753.00.

Beyond Meat Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.49). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 86.35%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,363,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 298,321 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Beyond Meat by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,375,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after acquiring an additional 192,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,907,000 after acquiring an additional 150,345 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Beyond Meat by 1,167.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 142,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BYND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Beyond Meat to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.19.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

