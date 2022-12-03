Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $730.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BZLYF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 675 ($8.08) to GBX 775 ($9.27) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. HSBC upgraded Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Investec upgraded Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Beazley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Beazley from GBX 835 ($9.99) to GBX 840 ($10.05) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Beazley Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $7.79 on Friday. Beazley has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $7.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

