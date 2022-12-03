Battery Future Acquisition (NYSE:BFAC) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17. Approximately 2,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 71,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Battery Future Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Battery Future Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition during the first quarter worth $248,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Battery Future Acquisition by 23.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 369,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 69,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Battery Future Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,363,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 4.0% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 134,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,700,000. 59.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Battery Future Acquisition Company Profile

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

