Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Short Interest Down 12.7% in November

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,300 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the October 31st total of 189,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

BSET traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.47. 22,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,752. The stock has a market cap of $169.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $24.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $118.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.65 million.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Bassett Furniture Industries

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $89,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,472.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 23.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 56,495 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.3% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 121.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 62,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 34,378 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

