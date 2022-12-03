Basic Attention Token (BAT) Hits Market Capitalization of $350.05 Million

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $350.05 million and $30.03 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,773,355 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org.

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

