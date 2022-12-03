Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Position Lowered by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401,267 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 41,152 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.08% of Barrick Gold worth $25,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 16.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,224 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 54,321 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,643 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 target price (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.49.

GOLD stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $26.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

