Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc (LON:BMD) Plans Dividend of GBX 3

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc (LON:BMD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:BMD opened at GBX 60.50 ($0.72) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 61.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 66.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £198.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Malcolm Groat sold 37,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.77), for a total value of £23,952.64 ($28,654.91).

About Baronsmead Second Venture Trust

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors.

Featured Stories

