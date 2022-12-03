Barclays Cuts GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Price Target to GBX 570

GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 700 ($8.37) to GBX 570 ($6.82) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on GB Group from GBX 850 ($10.17) to GBX 515 ($6.16) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Investec downgraded GB Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

GB Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GBGPF opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. GB Group has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03.

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

