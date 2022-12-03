Barclays Begins Coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.80.

Shares of RYCEY stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 93,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc makes up 10.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

